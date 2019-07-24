Two new summer rangers will look after Calderdale's distinctive countryside

This summer there are two new faces out and about patrolling Calderdale’s countryside, helping to keep visitors safe and protecting the natural landscape.

Working over weekends and busy periods, two new summer rangers, Glenn Elliot and William Rowley have been appointed to work across moorlands, woodlands and reservoirs during the peak tourist season.

Funded by Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council, rangers are appointed every year to work over the busy summer period.

The rangers have a wide reaching remit, which includes acting as a point of contact for visitors, ensuring routes are cleared and well signed, addressing issues such as anti-social behaviour, illegal camping, littering or fires and enforcing reservoir water safety.

Support will also be given to the farming community and wildlife by talking to dog owners and reminding them of the impact of dogs which are not under proper control.

An important part of their role will also be to educate people on the devastating impact that moorlands fires can have on the landscape and its wildlife – supporting the council’s recent introduction of Public Space Protection Orders to prevent future fires.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Every summer, our summer rangers are out and about in the beautiful Calderdale countryside making sure that people enjoy themselves responsibly and protecting our distinctive landscape.

“The rangers will also be able to offer advice on our new moorland Public Space Protection Orders, introduced to prevent the devastating fires that we’ve seen elsewhere in the region.”

Geoff Lomas, Lead Countryside Advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “We work closely with Calderdale Council who help manage some of our sites to ensure they are clean, tidy, safe and enjoyable places to visit.

"The new summer rangers will be a friendly face, able to assist visitors as well as maintaining these popular recreational spots including Ogden Water and Baitings reservoir that thousands of people visit during the summer.”

William and Glenn will be patrolling a number of sites across Calderdale including Mixenden reservoir, Gorpley, Widdop, Gorple, Baitings, Ryburn and Ogden Water.

