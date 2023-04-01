Two people hurt and THREE houses hit by fire in part of Halifax last night - dozens of firefighters deployed
Two people needed medical treatment and dozens of firefighters were deployed after a blaze hit three houses in Halifax last night (Friday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Crews from five fire stations were called, plus a fire investigation team, at 11.16pm.
They found two houses on fire and part of a third house also alight.
Two people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.