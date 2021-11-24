Two people need hospital treatment after huge 'boar-like' pigs escape onto Calderdale golf course

One of the creatures which escaped onto the course at Lightcliffe Golf Club

The creatures - described as looking like boars - caused chaos on the green of the club, off Knowle Top Road, charging at golfers and knocking over bags.

Two people were caught on the legs by the animals and, because of their hooked teeth, needed to go to hospital for protection against tetanus.

Club Professional David McKidd said the pigs were first seen on Sunday and then returned again yesterday (Tuesday).

The two animals on the course at Lightcliffe Golf Club

The club had to close the course because of the creatures.

"We were shocked when we first saw them," he said. "They looked more like boars than pigs.

"We had to close the course. They were running round, knocking over people's golf bags and charging at people.

"I've never known a course had to shut for this reason."

He added the pigs have damaged the green by digging two small holes.

Police officers captured the pigs at around 5.30pm yesterday after they ended up on Knowle Top Road.