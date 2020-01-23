Two women and two horses trek 500 miles to raise funds for autism and mental health charity

The foursome, whose epic trail included a stint in Calderdale, are set to finish their hike today.

Sarah Kekoa, 47, and Nicki Hall, 30, and their four legged companions Akua and Riley started their journey in Throstle Nest on Boxing Day.

The mixed-species group have been walking for up to nineteen hours a day and passed through Calderdale earlier this week.

"There's been some bleak hills and some beautiful views. Thankfully the weather has been kind to us."

Sarah, who is from Harrogate, says that her and Nicki, who is from York, received a warm welcome during their time in Calderdale.

"The locals have been so lovely to us.The Rushcart Inn put us up for free and gave us a full English and tended to the horses."

The North Yorkshire duo are raising funds for Autism Angels and the I Chose Life Foundation - both of which were started by Sarah.

Autism Angels works with horses to connect and empower children on the autism spectrum and as well as those with other additional needs including vulnerable or disadvantaged backgrounds.

The I Chose Life Foundation support individuals, children, families and couples struggling with their mental health, offering 1:1 sessions, drop in's and exciting activities for everyone to enjoy and supports their mental health and well-being.

As well as raising vital funds for the charities, the trek has been a personal journey for Sarah.

Sarah's mum passed away three years ago when she fell off Akua. She was an experienced rider and had worked as an equine facilitator for 25 years.

She believes that the trek has helped with her grieving process and has rehabilitated Akua.

"It's been massively helpful with the grieving process. It's easy to look to blame and stay in grief, but I didn't want that for me or the horse.

"Akua used to be so timid, but in the time we've been walking together, we've seen a huge transformation, it's like he's a new horse."

So far they have managed to raised over £3,500.

They have a text donate option for people to give donations and sponsor the walk.

Text: Riley500 to 70970 to donate £5 to Autism Angels.

Text: ICL500 to 70970 to donate £5 to I Choose Life Foundation.

Alternatively, click here to donate.