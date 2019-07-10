Two young men from Shelf take on skateboarding challenge in memory of their school friend

Two young skateboarders from Shelf are raising hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of their childhood friend.

Tom Frankland, also from Shelf, was 22 when he died, leaving behind two young sons.

Bradley Power and Oliver Izzard, both also 22, grew up with Tom and the three of them shared a passion for skateboarding.

They would often travel to Manchester together to ride their boards and practice tricks.

To celebrate his life and pay tribute to him, Bradley and Oliver organised a massive 22-mile round trip - marking a mile for each year of Tom’s life - on their skateboards.

Starting in Shelf, Bradley and Oliver whizzed their way through Low Moor, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Brighouse and Hipperholme before returning to Shelf.

Bradley said they had thought the challenge would take eight or nine hours but they managed to complete it in six.

“Tom was a really fun-loving person and a good guy,” said Bradley. “He was always a good friend.”

The three men were all pupils at Shelf Junior and Infants School and studied together at Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School.

The challenge has so far raised over £1,300 in sponsorship and the men are still count money from collecting tins which have been put in businesses around Shelf including The Bottomleys Arms pub, where Tom used to work.

The money raised will be split between Andy’s Man Club and a trust fund set up for Tom’s children.

Andy’s Man Club is a charity offering safe spaces where men can speak without fear of being judged and encourages men from all walks of life to talk to other like-minded men.

Founded in Halifax, it has now spread and holds meetings for men across the country.

To donate to the men’s sponsorship fund, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/heaven-is-a-halfpipe.