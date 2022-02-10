Selection of sculptures by world renowned artist Sophie Ryder, on display in The Piece Hall, Halifax.

UK first as artist's huge hares and minotaurs take centre stage in Piece Hall courtyard

Sophie Ryder,  an artist known for her larger-than-life hares, whose work has been exhibited globally as well as closer to home at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, will see her work take centre stage in Halifax.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 2:14 pm

The Piece Hall courtyard is hosting a UK first with a selection of sculptures by the artist now on display.

Often displayed in rural settings, the show at The Piece Hall will represent a rare opportunity for her work to be seen in an urban setting,

Ms Ryder, 59, is best known for her huge wire sculptures but also uses a range of other materials.

Ms Ryder's work is inspired by animals and mystical creatures have been exhibited globally in Canada, the USA. Germany and Sweden.

The five pieces will include the 15ft high Dancing Hares, which has never been exhibited publicly in the UK before

