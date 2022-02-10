The Piece Hall courtyard is hosting a UK first when a selection of sculptures by the artist go on display.
1.
Often displayed in rural settings, the show at The Piece Hall will represent a rare opportunity for her work to be seen in an urban setting,
2.
Ms Ryder, 59, is best known for her huge wire sculptures but also uses a range of other materials.
3.
Ms Ryder's work is inspired by animals and mystical creatures have been exhibited globally in Canada, the USA. Germany and Sweden.
4.
The five pieces will include the 15ft high Dancing Hares, which has never been exhibited publicly in the UK before