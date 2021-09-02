UK-first Italian Job motor rally heads to the The Piece Hall in Halifax

Mini and classic car drivers across Yorkshire are invited to take part in the event, which will see money donated to support children living in poverty and affected by the pandemic across Yorkshire via Buttle UK.

Inspired by the 1969 classic film, The Italian Job motor rally has seen Mini and vintage car enthusiasts rally across Italy for the last 30 years to raise money for charity.

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s 31st annual event will swap Italian coastlines for some of the spectacular scenery and breathtaking regional landscapes across Yorkshire, as the UK hosts its first ever rally.

Italian Job motor rally will be coming to Halifax

The three-day event will culminate at The Piece Hall at 9:30am on Sunday October 17 2021, where drivers will park-up against the backdrop of the stunning Grade I-listed building’s walls to be congratulated by Emmerdale star Liam Fox and Mini UK director David George.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall, said: “We’re thrilled that The Piece Hall is hosting the UK’s first ever ‘Italian Job’ motor rally. Yorkshire is a place famed for its sporting prowess, from the incredible athletes that represented our great county and nation at this year’s Olympics to the cyclists that have graced our venue for the Tour de Yorkshire in the past.

“The Piece Hall is a beautiful iconic British yet Italian-inspired building surrounded by the Yorkshire countryside. What better place to bring Italy and Britain together for such an amazing event. We look forward to welcoming classic car enthusiasts and film fanatics alike to join the drive or visit the spectacle at the finale in October.”

The event is now open for entry and The Piece Hall finale event is free-to-enter to the public. Drivers can sign up for The Italian Yorkshire Job 21 and The Italian Job 22 now.

Freddie St George, organiser of the event, added: “The British have a fantastic sense of charity and helping somebody less fortunate than themselves. I think The Italian Job rally brings all of that together.”

Buttle UK has seen a 68% rise nationally in applications for their ‘Chances for Children’ grants since the first lockdown, emphasising the importance of the timely initiative to support families in need.

The charity’s vital work supports sick, disabled and disadvantaged children to reach their full potential, and this year’s event is anticipated to help the charity reach the £3m mark for total profits raised over the years.