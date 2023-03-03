Craig Whittaker has spoken of the devastation he saw after taking a trip there on the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The MP joined other politicians from around the world at the Ukrainian parliament, visited Kyiv and helped deliver aid near the frontline.

"I’m not sure Elaine or any of my children were pleased about me visiting a war zone but standing shoulder to shoulder with MPs from around the world with President Zelensky was incredibly important,” said Mr Whittaker.

Craig Whittaker in Ukraine

He said the scale of devastation and destruction was “mind-blowing and far worse than I ever imagined it to be”.

"Housing blocks, homes, schools, hospitals, health facilities and whole communities just totally destroyed,” he said.

"In one area, Irpin - a small town about the size of Elland - the Ukrainian forces have stacked over 100 cars and vehicles which were burnt out and riddled with bullets. What we didn’t realise until told was that many of these vehicles were filled with families at the time.

"I always imagined a war where it was soldier-on-soldier. But this was not the case here. The Russian systematically massacred every grandparent, mother, and child, all trying to flee the Russian advancement.

He visited Kyiv and helped deliver aid

"Each murdered in their cars by a brutal, evil army, intent on destroying everyone and anything in their path. Not an ounce of a soldier’s code, not an ounce of humanity. Just plain and simply barbaric slaughter at its worst.

"We travelled back to Kyiv in total shock and silence. Each of us trying to digest and process the horrors we had seen.

"The stark reality is that over the last year over 200,000 military on both sides have lost their lives. Over 150,000 homes have been destroyed; 3,200 schools, 1,200 hospitals and healthcare facilities, 205 churches, mosques and temples, 120 railway stations and 14 heat and power facilities.

"The humanitarian cost is far higher, with over 8.1 million Ukrainian citizens who are refugees outside of their own country and a further 6.1 million people displaced within Ukraine.”

He and the rest of the delegation witnessed first-hand the devastation in Ukraine

Mr Whittaker has launched an online fundraiser for Operation Safe Drop, which takes aid to the front line in Ukraine. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/OperationSafeDrop .

Craig Whittaker has launched a fundraiser for aid for the country

The war has devastated Ukraine

