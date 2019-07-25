Unearth the tasty new menu at The Potting Shed in Halifax

The Potting Shed Halifax has unearthed a new-look menu with dishes worth digging into.

As well as an enticing range of delicious pizzas and more light and healthy options, the Shed is offering up some incredible daily deals that are sure to be the talk of the town.

Freshly made onsite and cooked in a brand new wood fired pizza oven, lovers of Italy’s most famous foodie export will not be left disappointed.

The Posh Ham and Pineapple presents a high-end take on the classic pizza, and is topped with prosciutto and lardon, while the Crispy Duck takes inspiration from the East and features a hoi sin base, shredded duck and spring onions.

The Garden Pizza pays homage to the Potting Sheds botanical roots and comes loaded with a creamy bechamel base, rosemary roast potato, spinach and red onion chutney. Traditionalists will relish in the Sheds take on the iconic Margherita, the spiced Americano and the fiery Hot & Spicy Beef.

Elsewhere on the menu, some healthier options boasting fewer calories that don’t compromise on flavour are designed for those currently sculpting their summer holiday beach bod. The veggie friendly Shed Salad comprises of a leafy spinach base topped with freekeh toasted durum wheat, sultanas and moreish cauliflower buffalo bites.

Another plate that won’t trouble your waistline is the Asparagus & Pea Linguini, which is dressed in a light, zesty lemon oil to complete a refreshing and satisfying dish. The

The menu launch coincides with the appointment of a new general manager, Maxine Griffiths, who brings with her over 15 years of experience working with brands such as Stonegate and Intertain.

Maxine will be responsible for looking after The Potting Shed and sister brand FIREPIT in Halifax.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be part of The Potting Shed and FIREPIT team, and can’t wait to be a part of making these exciting brands thrive and grow even further. After listening to customer feedback, we’ve decided to strip back our food menu, keeping all the bestselling favourites, but also adding some amazing options for veggies, vegans and those looking for something a little healthier.”

“The people of Halifax seem to have really taken to our venue, and our aim is to be the best casual dining and drinking spot in town. We’re confident our latest food offering offers excellent value for money, and we welcome any feedback with open arms. We hope to see you in our restaurant soon!”