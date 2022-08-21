Unemployed and low-income Halifax women offered chance to learn new skills
Women in Halifax who are unemployed or on low pay are being offered the chance to learn new skills.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:31 pm
Women’s Activity Centre Halifax on Hope Street, off Hanson Lane, is holding an open day on Wednesday (August 24) for women interested in joining the health and social care courses they are running with Calderdale College and the Inclusive Economy Team.
It takes place at the centre from 11am until 1pm and there will be tutors and advisors on hand to answer questions.
For more details call 01422 252447.