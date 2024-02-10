Overgate Hospice

Their Hope Springs in Song concert will see the choirs performing alongside each other for the first time on Saturday, March 2 at All Saints Church, Elland.

The concert will showcase songs from a variety of composers and will be conducted by James Savage-Hanford and Eilidh Gunson and accompanied by Alan Horsey on the organ.

Overgate Hospice Choir are a choir of 65 voices, supporting the work of Overgate Hospice. The original choir was founded in 1991 specifically to support the work of Overgate and over £377,000 has been raised so far.

Overgate Hospice Choir perform four concerts annually featuring music from choral works along with Christmas carols, hymns, opera choruses and songs from the shows.

The choir’s chair, Carol Armitage said: “We are very much looking forward to our collaboration with the Hospice Hi-Notes. Our shared passion for Overgate Hospice is sure to shine through at our concert.”

The Hi-Notes Choir is made up of staff, volunteers and supporters from Overgate Hospice and provides an opportunity not only to enjoy music, but as a support to each other through personal highs and lows through the inevitable challenges of hospice work.

Eilidh Gunson, the choir’s volunteer musical director, said: “We are particularly privileged to be able to sing for the Overgate carer’s group during the year and, on occasion, to perform for patients and families on the inpatient unit.

"We’ve enjoyed collaborative concerts with the Elland Male Voice Choir and the Greetland, Stainland and Ripponden Community Choirs and are now looking forward to this new venture with the amazing Overgate Hospice Choir immensely.”

It is hoped that the concert will raise vital funds for Overgate Hospice and help support patients and families in their care.

Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased through wegottickets.com. See Overgate’s website for more details at www.overgatehospice.org.uk.