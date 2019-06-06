Unique events for parent carers

Halifax-based charity Unique Ways is organising a full programme of activities for parent carers during Carers Week (10 –14 June).

The events for its members kick off with a ‘Bake your own Afternoon Tea’ at Heath Training Centre where carers can bake their own buns or sit and enjoy the fruits of their labour afterwards with the rest of the group.

Other activities on offer include free swimming at Todmorden Sports Centre and a celebratory carers curry lunch on Friday, June 14.

Shona Walsh, chief executive of Unique Ways said: “We wanted to put on a variety of free activities for our members to enjoy – a little bit of me time in their hectic lives.”

Visit http://www.unique ways.org.uk/carersweek19/ for further information.