Unveiling date for new Duke of Wellington's Regimental memorial in Halifax

A unique and significant memorial commemorating The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment’s loyal 304 years of service to the Crown, will be unveiled in the heart of Halifax, home to the Regiment for over 200 years.

The ceremony will take place at The Woolshops at 3:15 pm on May 17 and will be preceded by a service and concert in Halifax Minster at 1:30 pm, celebrating the history of the Regiment.

At both events the unique Honorary Colours of the Regiment will be paraded by the Yorkshire Regiment.

Standing in the heart of Halifax, the statue, which reaches an impressive height of 18 feet, has been designed by master sculptor, Andrew Sinclair.

The Memorial is set to be unveiled by the Duke of Wellington, whose family have had a close association with the Regiment ever since Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington, joined the 33rd Regiment of Foot in 18 th century.

Arthur Charles Valerian Wellesley, 9th Duke of Wellington, said: “The unveiling of the Memorial will be a significant event for the Regiment as well as the people of Yorkshire, not simply because of what is being revealed but also because this event in many ways marks the formal conclusion of 304 years of service to the Crown by the Regiment.

"The Memorial will tell the history of the Regiment and also celebrate the unique qualities of the Yorkshire soldier.”

The celebratory piece will recognise the service of over 205,000 men who served their country, as well as the families who supported them, and the West Riding of Yorkshire from where so many were recruited.

Brigadier Andrew Meek CBE said: “On behalf of myself and the Regiment, I would like to thank everyone who has supported the Memorial Appeal. This support has enabled us to create a lasting legacy to a unique and great British infantry regiment. Not only will it honour the sacrifice of those who gave their lives, it will be a permanent, national legacy to inform generations to come of the history of the Regiment and those who served.

We look forward to a wonderful day of celebration and anticipate a large turnout for a Regiment which served the Crown so conspicuously.”