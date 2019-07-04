Unveiling of a new community garden for Park ward

A new community garden has been created at Wadsworth Common just off Queens Road in Halifax.

Calderdale Council has been carrying out improvement work on the previously under-used patch of land, to boost the amount of green space in the Park ward area, using external funding from the Government’s Migration Fund.

The many benefits of having access to green space are well recognised. Research shows that green spaces are associated with better health outcomes for residents and contribute towards greater community cohesion.

The Wadsworth Common community garden now has raised beds planted with herbs and redcurrant plants. Fruit bushes and trees have also been planted across the site to create a fruit orchard.

Residents in the area are invited to pick and harvest the fruits for their own use and encouraged to support the Council in maintenance of the raised beds. To help residents to do this, facilities will soon be in place, with lockable storage for required equipment.

Amongst the fruit trees, wildflower seeds have been scattered to attract butterflies and bees, creating an attractive haven for wildlife during the summer months.

New seating has also been installed so that residents can sit and enjoy the space, or stop off as part of a longer walk.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The new community garden is a great addition to the local area and I’m sure this new facility will be well-used.

“The garden not only provides a scenic space for local residents to enjoy, but also allows people to come together and enjoy activities like gardening or fruit picking.”

The garden was officially opened by the Mayor of Calderdale on Wednesday 3 July.