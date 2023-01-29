Upcoming event in Todmorden to help people considering a career in the care sector

Those looking for a change in career or new job opportunity, as well as secondary school pupils and further education students, have the chance to explore a range of careers linked to the care sector at the upcoming free careers fair event.

The session runs from 10am to 2pm on Thursday 2 February at Todfellows Space Oxford St, Todmorden, OL14 5PU. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk It’s also possible to turn up on the day.

The event will showcase the educational pathways and explain the skills needed to pursue different careers in the sector. There will be an opportunity to meet employers, apply for live vacancies and get work-related support such as help with interview technique or writing CVs.

A photo from the recent care careers event held in Halifax

The Todmorden event is the second session of its kind, with the first taking place in Halifax on Wednesday 25 January. Around 50 people attended the Halifax event, with positive feedback received about the range of information and opportunities available.

The sessions have been organised by the Council in partnership with care provider, Welcome Independent Living and include organisations from across the sector. They’re part of the ongoing recruitment drive for care sector vacancies and support and complement the new Calderdale Cares Careers website (www.calderdalecarescareers.co.uk), which includes lots of information about the great career and development opportunities available in the care sector.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn, said: “We want people to know that care can be a good career, and one that allows you to work alongside some amazing people, and help them live their best lives.

“If you are a caring person who wants to channel your passion for helping people into a career, find out about your options at our carers careers fair. You will find opportunities you can start now and learn more about the career paths offered in care.

“We’re helping to deliver these events to allow people to take that first step and discover more about the opportunities available, or the career or education path needed to achieve a rewarding role.”

