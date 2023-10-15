An upcoming film will take a new look at Calderdale by presenting an aerial view of 15 villages in the borough along with historical facts about each location.

Villages of Calderdale By Air is the latest film by Pathways Productions and will be released on November 1.

Long time producer and cameraman Peter Thornton has reverted to be the scriptwriter and presenter, and along with his wife Judith and drone operator Mark Sykes, has come up with a new look at Calderdale.

The film begins in Portsmouth and Cornholme near Todmorden on the western edge of Calderdale with Peter walking the route informing the viewer of local historical facts about each village.

An aerial view of Midgley from the film

Mankinholes and Lumbutts follow with a flight around Stoodley Pike.

The ancient village of Heptonstall is next on the west to east journey followed by Peter’s birthplace village of Midgley, bringing back memories from his childhood.

Luddenden, which is tucked away in the valley, is followed by Cragg Vale, famous for the Coiners.

Flying over Baitings and Ryburn reservoirs, the film visits Rishworth and Ripponden, travelling the short distance between the villages by dodging trees on the overgrown railway line using the drone.

An aerial view of Heptonstall from the film

Stainland village is found on the hilltop near the boundary with Kirklees and extends down to Holywell Green, where another extinct rail line is exposed.

Boothtown, near Halifax, has All Souls Church and the famous Percy Shaw and his cats eyes. The film also visits the factory.

Southowram, on the hill above Halifax, is a very large village where quarrying has been extensive over the years and where Marshalls still dominate the area.

Across the Shibden Valley, the film comes to Northowram and a look at Peter’s home village, which takes viewers, via Stone Chair, to the final village of Shelf, on the eastern boundary of Calderdale.

This is the 19th film in the collection from Pathways Productions, which was founded by Peter with Ray Riches in 2001.

The film will be available on DVD and USB hard drive, as well as being available to stream, at website www.pathwaysvideo.co.uk.