Upcoming workshop and demonstration at Brighouse Art Circle will be based on ‘let it burn’

The next meeting on Thursday 10 November at 7.30pm will be a workshop based on ‘let it burn’ and on November 17 there will be a demonstration.

New members of all abilities and ages will be warmly welcomed at friendly Brighouse Art Circle at any time of the year.

Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions.

Waring Green Community Centre

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.

Organisers of Brighouse Art Circle said: “If you enjoy painting at home, not painted for a long time or never painted but would like to join a friendly group of like-minded people why not just turn up, or for details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or ring Duncan on 07866 606439.”