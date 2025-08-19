Update on Halifax Street Angels: Team keeping Halifax's streets safe for nearly 20 years gives update on potential closure due to lack of volunteers

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
Halifax Street Angels has given an update on its potential closure due to lack of volunteers.

Back in June the team of volunteers warned that they may have to disband if they didn’t have more people volunteer to help.

For almost 20 years Halifax Street Angels has helped people whose drinks have been spiked, victims of crime or are a little worse for wear and need support getting home.

The team has given an update on the potential closure.

Halifax Street Angels shared: “We received a huge amount of applications and have started to onboard new volunteers which means we can continue our great work!!

“But we are still sadly not where we need to be and we will need to monitor the situation closely over the next few months.

"We especially need to recruit more male volunteers.

“If you would like to volunteer to make sure we can continue into the future please fill in our application form.”

For more information visit www.halifaxstreetangels.org

