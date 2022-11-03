Calderdale Council says it faces “severe financial pressures” which means has had to delay the multi-million pound project by at least a year.

It says years of austerity and the impact of the pandemic have left the council cash-strapped.

Deputy Leader Councillor Jane Scullion said the council is “devastated” at having to delay the pool and leisure centre.

Artists impression of how the new look Halifax Swimming Pool sports centre complex at North Bridge Leisure Centre could look.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The challenges of rapid inflation, loss of income, uncertainly about funding local authorities will receive from Government and increased demand for services have made it necessary for the council to review financial requirements for delivering its major projects.

"Unfortunately, following a thorough assessment, the council has had to take the difficult decision to pause the development of the new Halifax Leisure Centre and Swimming Pool for a full review at this point in time.

"This decision has not been taken lightly but the anticipated costs for the project have already increased significantly, with no guarantee that they will not rise further as the project progresses.

“This position is unsustainable in the context of the multiple budget pressures facing the council after years of austerity and following the impact of the pandemic.

"Having already made savings of £120 million by 2023/2024 compared to its 2010 budget, the council is now forecasting that further savings of £10.2 million, £12.9 million and £18.4 million will be required in the financial years to 2025/2026.

"This also comes as the cost of living crisis continues to impact local people and their spending habits, which in turn may affect their use of leisure centres.”

Councillor Scullion added: “We are devastated to have to put the new Halifax leisure centre and swimming pool on hold.

"This has been an extremely difficult but necessary decision. The current level of risk to the council’s financial position is incredibly serious, with the deficits we are facing being the worst since austerity began in 2011.

“The cost of living crisis, the surge in energy prices and inflationary pressures are affecting everyone nationwide.

"The council is no exception and we are seeing councils across the country having to make similar difficult decisions.

"Rapidly increasing costs in the construction industry are adding to our budget pressures, coupled with the continued uncertainty about Government funding.

“Pausing the leisure centre project for now gives us time to review the delivery strategy and reassess the procurement, design and inflationary impacts.

"We are still committed to the health and wellbeing of everyone in Calderdale and to a thriving future for Halifax and the wider borough.”

Similar inflationary pressures have also required the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to review its programme of transport projects, including two Calderdale schemes – the Halifax Station Gateway and the walking and cycling elements of the A629 scheme.

It will discuss on Thursday, November 10 whether these projects should also be paused, with a final decision expected in December.

Councillor Scullion stressed a delay would not mean an end to these projects, and the council is fully committed to seeking alternative funding sources.

“One thing is for certain; we remain aspirational for the future of Calderdale as part of our priority for thriving towns,” she said.

"The borough continues to benefit from a huge amount of investment and we’re in the process of delivering a wide portfolio of projects which will transform travel around the borough and deliver major economic benefits.”