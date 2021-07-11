UPDATED: Engineers working to get electricity restored to power cut-hit Sowerby Bridge homes - but residents may miss England match
A power cut has hit around 100 homes in Sowerby Bridge
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 7:45 pm
Northern Power Grid had estimated power would be restored by 8.15pm - soon after the England v Italy final of The Euros kicks off at 8pm - but that time has now moved back to 11pm.
The power cut was reported at 5.15pm.
Northern Power Grid says it has been caused unexpected problem with the electricity cable in the HX6 area.