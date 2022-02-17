UPDATED: Halifax town centre pubs and bars shut early - but police confirm no trouble reported
Several of Halifax's pubs and bars decided to close early last night - but police have told the Courier there was no disorder reported.
One bar had posted on social media that it was shutting because of "vandalism and violence" in Halifax, and that other establishments were also choosing to close early.
Another venue - Square Chapel - said it would not be open to walk-in customers after 9pm because of "unforeseen circumstances".
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has told the Courier this afternoon: "We received no reports of violence or vandalism that occurred yesterday following a large funeral procession which passed through Halifax town centre.
"Our local neighbourhood officers attended, and the procession passed without incident.
"A collective decision was made by some licenced premises to close early, but this was not on the advice of our officers."