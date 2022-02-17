UPDATED: Halifax town centre pubs and bars shut early - but police confirm no trouble reported

One bar had posted on social media that it was shutting because of "vandalism and violence" in Halifax, and that other establishments were also choosing to close early.

Another venue - Square Chapel - said it would not be open to walk-in customers after 9pm because of "unforeseen circumstances".

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has told the Courier this afternoon: "We received no reports of violence or vandalism that occurred yesterday following a large funeral procession which passed through Halifax town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several town centre pubs and bars closed early.

"Our local neighbourhood officers attended, and the procession passed without incident.