UPDATED: How you can help people from Ukraine - Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse collections launched

A container with with the items, including nappies and clothing, will be sent to Poland in a container by Danny Swarij, Managing Director of the Leo Group.

The club is looking for ladies' and children's clothing, toothbrushes and toothpaste, nappies, wet wipes, blankets, sleeping bags, toiletries, bottled water and thermal blankets.

A drop-off day is taking place on Wednesday, March 2 between 10am and 9pm at 17 Swalesmoor Road, Halifax, HX3 6UF.

People gathered to show their support for people of Ukraine at The Piece Hall in Halifax yesterday

They will also be in need to volunteers to help with sorting and packing donations.

Anyone who can help can contact Sonia on 07831 553522, Loretta on 07929 863746 or Tony on 07969 406470.

Focus4Hope, which is based in Brighouse and helps people across Calderdale and beyond, has also started a collection to send aid to Ukraine, Poland and Romania.

They are looking for clothes for babies and children, nappies, baby wipes, baby milk, clothes for men and women, footwear, hygiene products and non-perishable food (such as tinned food, pasta, rice, UHT milk).

Items can be dropped in the charity's donation bin in Tesco in Brighouse or at its centre, hub4hope, at 106 Briggate, Brighouse, HD6 1EL.

There is also a collection taking place in Sowerby Bridge appealing for toothbrushes, toothpaste, nappies, wet wipes, nappy cream, towels, underwear and socks for children and women, and pencil cases with crayons, pens, pencils, rubbers and pencil sharpeners.

Sleeping bags and blankets in good condition are also needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Prestons Car and Cleaning on Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and Saturday between 8am and 4pm. Call 07841 985378 for more information.

On Sunday, March 6 Hebden Bridge Trades Club will host a gig by band The Ukrainians in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

It takes place from noon until 4pm and tickets are £10.