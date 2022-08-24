UPDATED: Missing teenager from Halifax found safe and well
A teenager from Halifax who was missing has now been found safe and well.
By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:02 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:05 am
Chay Walsh, aged 16, was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for help from the public yesterday (Wednesday), but say he has now been found safe and well.
West Yorkshire Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal to help find Chay.
