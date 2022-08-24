News you can trust since 1853
UPDATED: Missing teenager from Halifax found safe and well

A teenager from Halifax who was missing has now been found safe and well.

By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:05 am

Chay Walsh, aged 16, was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for help from the public yesterday (Wednesday), but say he has now been found safe and well.

West Yorkshire Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal to help find Chay.

