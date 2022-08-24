UPDATED: Missing teenager from Halifax found safe and well

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chay Walsh, aged 16, was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for help from the public yesterday (Wednesday), but say he has now been found safe and well.

West Yorkshire Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal to help find Chay.

Chay Wilson

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...