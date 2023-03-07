Urgent call for buggies and safety gates from Halifax charity who say 'families are in crisis'

Mothershare ensures families have what they need to care for their children – from nappies and blankets to cots and clothes.

They have made an emergency call out today (Tuesday) for buggies and safety gates.

They have posted: “We are in desperate need of strollers and pressure fit safety gates. Please help us!

Mothershare helps vulnerable families

"We have families in crisis and we are presently unable to fulfil all of our referrals.

"If anyone has any strollers/buggies and/or pressure fit safety gates to donate to us, we would be so grateful.

“Please contact us on 01422 763998. Thank you, Mothershare team xx”