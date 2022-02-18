Working with Calderdale charity Light Up BAHC, the project will celebrate Black and African Heritage through a series of exciting creative events.

Brown, a volunteer, Light Up BAHC, said: “In order to share these experiences with the world, and move forward, we as Black / Black African people need first to recognise the importance of our own stories.

"The importance to identify who you are and where you are from is central. To let other communities know about your heritage, and shared / common facts, brings people together as one. This is so important for our children.”

Verd de gris arts awarded grant for cultural heritage project

The ‘Light Up African Heritage’ project, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, will be a unique and innovative intergenerational project with the aim of inspiring and empowering members of our Black / Black African community in Calderdale.

The project will enable them to talk, share and learn more about the importance of cultural heritage, whilst also informing the rest of society in regard to African traditions, identity and cultural expression.

The project will narrate and celebrate the stories of recent Black / Black African migration to Calderdale: why they came to the area; their experiences, and the importance of preserving customs and traditions as they raise their families and settle in their adopted society. The project will also articulate and celebrate aspirations for the future.

As well as meeting local families and individuals through a series of ‘creative conversations’ we will develop a programme of activity with local primary school children - using storytelling, dance, song, cookery and traditional crafts - to learn more about Black and African Heritage.

The project will culminate in a special Coming Together Celebration event as part of Black History Month October 2022 - creating a space where all participants + the wider community can come together and share their cultural heritage in an exciting and uplifting production event.

Jeff Turner, Director verd de gris arts, said: “We see this project as the beginning of a journey for Light Up BAHC and its members.

"In the short term the project will result in a number of concrete outputs, which will help to celebrate and share the cultural heritage of the Black and African community in Calderdale.