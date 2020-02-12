Vibrant art installation set for Halifax's Piece Hall

Artist Alice Irwin's exhibition 'People Play' will be on show from February 28 to June 1 2020.

The show features nine weird and wonderful humanoid sculptures that reference Halifax's textile heritage.

Artist Alice Irwin.

It has been commissioned by The Piece Hall Trust in partnership with The Artworks, Arts Charity Dean Clough and Yorkshire Sculpture Park] and funded by Arts Council England through its National Lottery Project Grants programme.

"Back in the day, the Piece Hall workers didn't have much time to play and worked really long days. I wanted to explore how the idea of how play has changed. I've created the pieces with the intention of them being interacted with by kids and families.

"I want it to be irresistible for little ones to go up and want to touch or climb them. They're really vibrant, playful pieces that I hope will inspire a love of play," said Ms Irwin.

People Play was selected following the success of The Piece Hall’s first sculpture commission in January 2019, which saw more than 468, 503 visitors of all ages from across the world enjoy The Blanket, a subtle and fitting response to the history of the building by sculptor David Murphy. It is hoped that a season of sculpture will continue in the early months of each year, as part of the free cultural events programme that takes place in The Piece Hall.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, added: “There is so much rich material here for artists to delve into, from the heritage and the building itself, to themes of trade and culture, so it’s fascinating to see Alice’s response to the brief.

"Without people The Piece Hall is simply a wonderful building and we hope that Alice’s vibrant and playful installation will evoke some of the people that worked here in the past, as well as creating new memories and fun activities for our visitors today.”

An accompanying exhibition in the Gallery will feature new and related screen prints, etchings and wall-based sculpture by Irwin, curated by YSP’s Damon Jackson-Waldock.

Activities and workshops for all ages will run alongisde, including sculpture and print workshops for schools, families and community groups.

Pete Massey, Director, Yorkshire, Arts Council England said: “The Piece Hall has already shown a commitment to sculpture with the commission of The Blanket earlier this year, and I’m delighted that we have funded this new piece by Alice Irwin.

"I’m sure visitors will enjoy the opportunity to interact with the work while learning more about the rich history of the hall and will also take in the many other cultural opportunities in Halifax.”