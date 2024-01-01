Vicar of Halifax Hilary Barber's New Year message
But rather than worry about the things we can’t change, why not make a commitment this New Year to influencing the things we can change?
Each day try to find something nice to say about someone else rather than scorn.
Each day try to do a good turn for someone else, a neighbour, a friend at work, a stranger on the bus?
We all have a responsibility to strengthen community, to take our responsibility for making where we live a better place for ourselves and for others.
One of the pillars of the Calderdale 2024 Vision is the word kindness.
Kindness doesn’t hurt anyone, and can improve our mental health, the way we are viewed by others, and our standing with our friends and family, and the wider community.
It doesn’t need to be done is a pious way, but as Jesus taught, somethings are often done better in secret, then our egos don’t get inflated and puffed up, but our integrity and sense of service to God and humanity, starts to grow, and we become better human beings as a result, and the communities to which belong start to reflect our outlook and our attitude on life, the world, and my neighbours.
Happy New Year!