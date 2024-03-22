Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project has now reached a key milestone, says Calderdale Council, with structural work now complete to link the foyer to the former box office and vacant shop unit to create a new cafe and bar.

Funding for the work has come from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and the current focus is around the front of the theatre aiming to make better use of the space in the building and improve access for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contractors have now knocked through from the foyer to join the area to the former box office and what was Shoesmiths newsagents.

Work is progressing at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

There will also be a new box office on Commercial Street, which will be able to have opening hours independent to the theatre.

The current box office and part of the foyer area will become the new cafe and bar.

The work to form the new openings has required the installation of temporary propping for structural support and new lintels which have allowed for the openings to be formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the foyer work is finished, a new lift will be installed taking visitors to the Circle Level Bar along with two new accessible toilets.

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “Whilst the works at the theatre are extensive, the show must go on and performances are unaffected.

"We’re doing all we can to minimise any disruption and although our box office is closed for in-person bookings, our teams are working hard to respond to telephone and email enquiries, and as always, our online booking is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Work on Halifax Borough Market is also progressing and listed building consent has now been given to install new signage at each market entrance to promote the traders and events on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A modern new entrance canopy is being installed at the Albion Street entrance in April, with further work taking place to repair the paving around this side of the building.