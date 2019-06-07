VIDEO: Another crash at Cooper Lane roundabout in Shelf

There was a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout on Cooper Lane in Shelf last night (Thursday) - the latest in a number of collisions at the location.
There are not believed to have been any serious injuries at the incident, which police say occurred at around 9.40pm.
There was a two-vehicle crash on August 26 at the roundabout involving a car and a minibus.
Antony Rogivska died in a crash in December 2016 after the red Seat Ibiza he was driving crashed into a house at the junction of Cooper Lane and Carr House Road.
A two-car crash happened at the roundabout in June 2017, and a month later a car crashed through a wall there. An elderly man had to be cut from his car after crashing with a tractor in December 2017, before another crash at the roundabout the next day.
