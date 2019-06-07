VIDEO: Another crash at Cooper Lane roundabout in Shelf

There was a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout on Cooper Lane in Shelf last night (Thursday) - the latest in a number of collisions at the location.

There are not believed to have been any serious injuries at the incident, which police say occurred at around 9.40pm.

The scene of the crash. Photo courtesy of YappApp

There was a two-vehicle crash on August 26 at the roundabout involving a car and a minibus.

Antony Rogivska died in a crash in December 2016 after the red Seat Ibiza he was driving crashed into a house at the junction of Cooper Lane and Carr House Road.

A two-car crash happened at the roundabout in June 2017, and a month later a car crashed through a wall there. An elderly man had to be cut from his car after crashing with a tractor in December 2017, before another crash at the roundabout the next day.

READ MORE: Why this Calderdale roundabout is driving residents round the bend