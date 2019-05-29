Video captures major Halifax town mill blaze as smoke fills the sky

This video captures the Halifax town centre mill blaze as plumes of smoke filled the night sky.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Square Road in the town centre shortly after 3am following reports of a fire at the four-storey building.

Picture of the fire by Emily Gale

The building, at the junction with Church Street, is a former mill which has been converted into retail units, and is opposite the entrance to Halifax Central Library and the Piece Hall.

Emily Gale has sent us this picture and video from the fire last night.

