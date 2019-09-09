VIDEO: Filming starts in seaside town for BBC One comedy Last Tango in Halifax

Filming has started in Bridlington for the hit BBC One comedy last Tango in Halifax

The BBC One comedy follows Alan Buttershaw and Celia Dawson, played by Derek Jocobi and Anne Reid, who are both widowed and in their seventies.

Filming for third series of Last Tango in Halifax

After their respective grandsons put their profiles on a popular social-networking site, the two rediscover feelings for each other similar to the ones they had many decades earlier as teenagers.

We last saw the family, which includes daughters played by Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire, in 2016 for a two-part Christmas special.

The BBC drama has filmed at a number of locations across Halifax and Calderdale across its three series and Christmas Special including The White Lion in Hebden Bridge, Holdsworth House and Halifax town centre.

The series is expected to return for four episodes in the spring 2020.

Where you might spot film crews as Last Tango in Halifax starts filming new series