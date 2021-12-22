VIDEO: Halifax children enjoy holiday clubs

A video shared by the Department of Education shows children enjoying kayaking and other outdoor fun, as well as a heathy lunch, at a club in Mixenden which is one of scores being held in the borough during the holidays.

The free sessions, which receive funding from the Government and are running over the Christmas break for the first time, provide extra-curricular opportunities to children from low-income families.

Nationally, over half a million children attended these kinds of clubs over the summer, including over 495,000 children eligible for free school meals.

In it, Jess Heald from Calderdale Council, says: "The programme is all around giving them access and opportunities to activities and healthy and nutritious food that they might not get access to at home.

"Seeing their confidence grow in these activities is brilliant and what the programme is all about."

The video also features PC Chris Madden, who this year was awarded the Queen's Police Medal for his work helping improve youngsters’ lives and has been helping with the clubs.