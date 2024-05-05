Video message from chief scout Bear Grylls for Halifax's 51st Pellon Scout Group as they receive royal honour

Chief Scout Bear Grylls has recorded a message dedicated to a Halifax scout group after they were given a prestigious title.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leaders and members of 51st Pellon Scout Group were officially presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) at a ceremony last week by Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Ed Anderson.

The royal honour acknowledges the group’s unwavering commitment and dedication to helping others, and is equivalent to an MBE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the celebrations, the group received a message from adventurer and chief scout Bear.

Zaheer Khalil and Naveed Idrees with the royal honourZaheer Khalil and Naveed Idrees with the royal honour
Zaheer Khalil and Naveed Idrees with the royal honour

In it, he said congratulated 51st Pellon Scout Group and described its members and leaders as “inspirations”.

"Just to wish you huge congratulations on your incredible achievement,” said Bear.

"You’re inspirations. Keep going, keep shining bright. We admire you all so much.”

51st Pellon Scouts have been involved in a wide range of community projects, from charity galas and fundraisers to caring for elderly residents.

Related topics:HalifaxMBEBearWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.