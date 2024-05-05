Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaders and members of 51st Pellon Scout Group were officially presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) at a ceremony last week by Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Ed Anderson.

The royal honour acknowledges the group’s unwavering commitment and dedication to helping others, and is equivalent to an MBE.

As part of the celebrations, the group received a message from adventurer and chief scout Bear.

Zaheer Khalil and Naveed Idrees with the royal honour

In it, he said congratulated 51st Pellon Scout Group and described its members and leaders as “inspirations”.

"Just to wish you huge congratulations on your incredible achievement,” said Bear.

"You’re inspirations. Keep going, keep shining bright. We admire you all so much.”