Video message from chief scout Bear Grylls for Halifax's 51st Pellon Scout Group as they receive royal honour
Leaders and members of 51st Pellon Scout Group were officially presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) at a ceremony last week by Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Ed Anderson.
The royal honour acknowledges the group’s unwavering commitment and dedication to helping others, and is equivalent to an MBE.
As part of the celebrations, the group received a message from adventurer and chief scout Bear.
In it, he said congratulated 51st Pellon Scout Group and described its members and leaders as “inspirations”.
"Just to wish you huge congratulations on your incredible achievement,” said Bear.
"You’re inspirations. Keep going, keep shining bright. We admire you all so much.”
51st Pellon Scouts have been involved in a wide range of community projects, from charity galas and fundraisers to caring for elderly residents.
