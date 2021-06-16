VIDEO: Watch as former Fax mascot Halicat finds purrfect new home

Halicat - as he used to be known - was sadly no longer needed when Halifax RLFC rebranded to become Halifax Panthers.

But the feisty feline is not out of lives yet, and has taken up a new post with Calderdale SmartMove.

The team, who help Calderdale’s homeless, are well versed in rehoming those in need and have provided a warm welcome.

The former Fax mascot has found a new home.

Now Smudge the SmartMove Cat will help with SmartMove’s work in local schools explaining the issues around homelessness to youngsters.

Beth Currie, Fundraising and Marketing Manager, said: “It’s lovely for Halifax RLFC to think of us and for us to have a mascot.