VIDEO: Watch as former Fax mascot Halicat finds purrfect new home
This Halifax mascot has found the purrfect new home.
Halicat - as he used to be known - was sadly no longer needed when Halifax RLFC rebranded to become Halifax Panthers.
But the feisty feline is not out of lives yet, and has taken up a new post with Calderdale SmartMove.
The team, who help Calderdale’s homeless, are well versed in rehoming those in need and have provided a warm welcome.
Now Smudge the SmartMove Cat will help with SmartMove’s work in local schools explaining the issues around homelessness to youngsters.
Beth Currie, Fundraising and Marketing Manager, said: “It’s lovely for Halifax RLFC to think of us and for us to have a mascot.
“We do an awful lot of work with schools and for younger ones it can be difficult to find that balance between serious and upsetting, and something they can relate to.”