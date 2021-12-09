Viewing platform set to be created at Beacon Hill to celebrate 100 years of Rotary Club of Halifax

Members of the Rotary Club at Beacon Hill, Halifax, where they intend to build a new viewing platform and seating area

A seating area made from Yorkshire stone and an information board will encourage visitors to take in the surroundings above Halifax and beyond.

Bryan Harkness, chair of the Club’s Centenary Celebrations, told of how the idea for the project first sparked around a decade ago.

He said: “Some ten years ago when the economy was not brilliant, Rotarian Michael Steele, who was president at the time, had this thought. On his travels around the world he saw that in many countries on their hills there were panoramic views with information about surrounding landmarks.”

Artists impressions on the platform.

Since Beacon Hill has a spectacular panoramic view over Halfax and beyond there was an idea to build something up there. “In this centenary year I said to Michael Steele it would be a wonderful opportunity to go through with the build and have a lasting memorial not only to the club but have a long lasting piece in Halifax,” Bryan said.

The project will feature a seating area, made of Yorkshire stone with some mined from Southowram, allowing walkers to take in the wonderful views, alongside an information board.

Visitors will be able to spot surrounding landmarks including town centre icons such as the Piece Hall, Halifax Minster and the Town Hall, further out structures like Wainhouse Tower and Stoodley Pike and much more.

Bryan said: “We anticipate 18-20 identifiable landmarks with a script saying what they are.”

The Rotary Club of Halifax is celebrating 100 years.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has given the project her backing.

She said: “We are blessed with several Rotary clubs here in Calderdale who play such an important role in supporting communities. Having seen the plans for the viewing platform at Beacon Hill, I think it would be a wonderful project which would give local people and visitors to Halifax the opportunity to take in spectacular panoramic views of our town.

"I very much look forward to visiting when it is finished.”

The viewing platform will sit on a route that’s often used by visitors and townsfolk alike.

“An increasing number of people are going up there,” Bryan said. “For a time the only route into Halifax from the Shibden Valley was a cobbled lane. Anne Lister will have walked on there.

“Currently the Civic Trust are improving access and signage to the Magna Via and the new signage is going to encourage walkers, townsfolk and visitors.”

The build is set to take around six weeks and the Rotary Club is hoping that the viewing platform and seating area will be completed by the end of March, dependent on funding and the weather.

As the Rotary Club is a charity help is needed to raise the £20,000 needed for the project.

Some of the funding is coming within the club and organisations who have supported Rotary over the years are also being approached for their assistance.

But residents are also able to donate to the project.

Bryan said: “We are hoping to encourage residents to donate, building in ownership of the project. They could then go up and see what they helped build.

“We are hoping this will be a lasting monument.”