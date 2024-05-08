Vigil to be held in Halifax as Calderdale asylum seekers rounded up to be sent to Rwanda

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary is organising the meet at 4.30pm outside Wilko on Southgate in Halifax town centre for anyone who wants to show their support for those detained.

The organisation, which aims to build a culture of welcome for people forced to flee their homes, says there are refugees in Calderdale who are being held as part of the Government’s controversial policy.

The Home Office is currently detaining asylum seekers across the UK in preparation for their deportation to the African country.

Art work on Savile Park Moor for last year's Refugee Week

Membership engagement lead at Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, Blake Doe, said they have seen a significant rise in the number of members and supporters in the wake of the Rwanda policy.

"People are appalled by the situation,” she said.

Under the new asylum policy, any refugee entering the UK "illegally" after January 1, 2022 could be sent to Rwanda and would have their asylum claims processed there, rather than in the UK.

If successful, they could be granted refugee status and allowed to stay in Rwanda.

If not, they could apply to settle in Rwanda on other grounds, or seek asylum in another "safe third country".

The Supreme Court has ruled that the scheme is unlawful, but the Government has introduced a bill to make clear in UK law that Rwanda is a “safe” country.