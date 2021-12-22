Villagers in Greetland come together to spread some festive cheer with community Christmas tree
People in Greetland came together to decorate their first ever Christmas tree and spread some festive feel-good spirit.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 1:44 pm
A candlelight walk from Elland RLFC and Greetland FC’s ground to the community Christmas tree took place, where members of the community congregated to enjoy the lights and put their own decorations and baubles on the tree, which was funded by the community.
Councillor Jacob Cook, who helped organise the initiative, said: “It was a fantastic night with a brilliant turnout and we managed to raise £419 for Greetland Academy.
“This will hopefully become a tradition in Greetland now as we enjoy our very own community Christmas tree.”