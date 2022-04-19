Visas granted to Ukranian refugees with sponsors in Calderdale, data shows

Issued under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, the scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

The data was published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities on Friday, April 8.

Visas have been issued to local authorities based on the postcode of the sponsor’s address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor

Halifax town centre

The data does not contain the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.

According to the data, a total of 66 visas have been granted for refugees with sponsors in Leeds.

A total of 96 have been granted in other parts of West Yorkshire; 26 in Bradford, 19 in Wakefield, 16 in Calderdale and 36 in Kirklees.

This means a total of 162 visas have been granted to Ukrainian refugees with sponsors who live in West Yorkshire.

Around 12,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, April 12 according to Home Office figures.

Some 10,800 people had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme but only 1,200 had made it to the UK as part of the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data published on the department’s website shows.

As of Thursday, about 79,800 applications had been submitted to the schemes and 40,900 visas had been granted.

Of these, 43,600 applications were for the sponsorship scheme, with 12,500 visas issued.