Visit from Brighouse's twinned town of Ludenscheid as society members enjoy a packed schedule of events

The visitors enjoyed a packed programme of events including a visit to Kelham Island Museum in Sheffield, Harewood House and a visit to Halifax Minster.

The group also attended an Easter service at St John’s Church in Rastrick.

The Mayor of Lüdenscheid said: “The town of Lüdenscheid appreciates the work of the societies very much, and as mayor I am happy to welcome the members of the Brighouse Lüdenscheid Society with us on a regular basis.”

Inside Halifax town hall, the group with the Mayor Calderdale Angie Gallagher. Picture: Stuart Black

Lüdenscheid is set high in the hills of the Sauerland region of Nord-Rhine Westphalia and the towns have been connected for more than 70 years.

The Twinning Society aims to develop friendship, understanding and cultural awareness between people in Brighouse and Lüdenscheid.

The societies take part in exchanges in alternate years and try to include social, cultural and vaguely sporty events.

Jens Holzrichter, chairman of Ludenscheid twin town, reading a letter from the Mayor of Ludenscheid to the Mayor of Calderdale. Picture: Stuart Black