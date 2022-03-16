Volunteer helps Halifax man hit by sight loss regain his independence

Stephen Lees, a volunteer for Sighted Guide since 2017, has been assisting Michael North with taking a bus journey independently after the pandemic led him to stop using public transport for many months:

“I became a Sighted Guide volunteer when I started working part-time and had some spare time on my hands," said Stephen.

"I like helping people and thought I could do some good work helping people with sight loss.

Michael and Stephen in the bus station

“I am currently helping Michael, who suffered sight loss following an illness a few years ago. Although he now sees very little, it never ceases to amaze me how upbeat he is and he is always ready with a joke.

“He does need help and encouragement in getting out and about and so, once a fortnight, I spend a morning with Michael. We plan beforehand what we will do.

“One of the things Michael particularly wanted to accomplish was to get to a blind group meeting in the centre of Brighouse under his own steam and so we decided to practice the route together.

“When we felt we were able to take a bus together due to the pandemic, we navigated to the local bus stop and caught the bus into town. Neither of us had been on a bus for a while and due to the positioning of new safety screens, Michael had difficulty finding the ticket machine to present his pass.

Stephen and Michael on a bus

"The bus driver was very helpful and helped Michael present his pass to the machine, but I wanted him to be able to do it himself.

When we sat down, I described the positioning of the new screens and where the small cut-out was to access the ticket machine. We would have a chance to practice that on the way back.

“We chatted away on the bus journey but I also kept checking with Michael if he knew where we were. It wouldn't matter so much on the journey to town as we would get off the bus in the bus station, but getting back would be different and he would need to know where he was and get off at the stop near his home.”

Michael added: “We also practiced navigating around the bus station and the correct route out to get to the building where the meeting would be.

Michael and Stephen waiting for a bus

"I had worked in the town and so was familiar with the route to the building and so rather than Stephen doing the guiding as usual, I quickly found that I was directing him.

"I also accurately directed us both back to the bus station and the correct bus stand and this gave us both a lot of confidence that I would be able to do this by myself in the future when I feel ready to try.”

Stephen said: “I was so proud of Michael. I know how I had once struggled on a bus at night with dirty windows!

"We need to practice this again, but Michael can be proud of the progress he has made towards being able to make this journey by himself one day soon.”

Guide Dogs is issuing an appeal for people to become volunteers like Stephen.

They must be able to give, on average, a few hours a week, and be aged 18 years old or over. This role also requires people to have an Enhanced Disclosure.

Stephen said: “I have found Guide Dogs are keen to work around your availability. I see Michael once a fortnight for about three hours including my travel, which works around my other commitments.

“If you like to be with people and like to help others, it is a very rewarding role. When Michael accurately found the ticket machine, as well as feeling proud of his achievement it also gave me such a warm glow, knowing I had helped him. The warm glow from feeling useful in this way is such a lift to your own wellbeing too.”

My Sighted Guide Volunteering Manager Ruth Wood, said: “This is a really rewarding role that we know not many people are aware of. All it requires is a bit of time, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, patience and flexibility, and the willingness to undertake your role safely and effectively.

“We’ll help you to be matched with a suitable partner and we offer training and ongoing support.

“Many of our Sighted Guide volunteers tell us how much this role has enriched their life – as a volunteer you really will be a huge part of the Guide Dogs family, and will be supporting someone with sight loss in living the life they choose.”

Michael added: “I can’t thank Guide Dogs enough. I’ve found spending time with Steven very beneficial, not only for opening up my world again but also the benefits it has had to my self-confidence, self-esteem and my overall wellbeing.

"Steven has been very encouraging over our time together and has always been understanding and considerate of my concerns, especially during the pandemic.”