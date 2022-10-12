Volunteer recruitment day to be held at British Heart Foundation shop in Halifax

Their Halifax shop, on Market Street, will be holding a volunteer recruitment day on October 19 from 10am to 4pm, refreshments provided.

Amanda, manager of the British Heart Foundation shop, said: “Our shop volunteers play such a vital role to help the BHF continue raising funds for life saving research.

"Without our shop volunteers’ contribution and continued support, the BHF wouldn’t be able to fund scientific breakthroughs to help those people and their loved ones.

Halifax's British Heart Foundation shop

"Please do pop down to our Halifax shop and have a chat with us if you are interested in hearing about the various volunteering opportunities you can get involved with.”

Volunteer roles can include customer service, telephone and logistical administration, operating tills and merchandising on the shop floor.