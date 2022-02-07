Volunteer Val steps down after dedicating 23 years to Halifax church
This dedicated Halifax volunteer is stepping down from her duties after more than two decades of giving up her time to support a local church.
Val Radcliffe has retired from her post at Illingworth Moor Methodist Church where she has helped in a host of ways over the last 23 years, from assisting with the Boys Brigade to organising fundraising events
“I’ve loved it,” said Mrs Radcliffe, 77. “I’ve enjoyed volunteering and meeting lots of lovely people.”
Minister at the church, Rev Paul Welch, said Mrs Radcliffe has gone “above and beyond in helping people who have come to the church’s nearly new shop, working tirelessly and diligently for the good of the shop, even outside of normal opening hours.
He said Mrs Radcliffe has spent many hours sorting, ironing and pricing up the items and helped to establish a valued team of willing volunteers for the shop.
She also helped to establish a weekly lunch club, as well as organising a Christmas lunch for many local people who came and enjoyed company, great food and entertainment.
Mrs Radcliffe has two daughters and a son, five grandsons and one great granddaughter.
She first got involved in volunteering at the church when her son wanted to join the Boys Brigade.
Rev Welch added: “Val has provided an oasis for those who have come into the shop whether to browse or to donate and all have found a welcome. She will be greatly missed as she begins a new chapter of her journey.”