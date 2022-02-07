Volunteer Val steps down after dedicating 23 years to Halifax church

Val Radcliffe has retired from her post at Illingworth Moor Methodist Church where she has helped in a host of ways over the last 23 years, from assisting with the Boys Brigade to organising fundraising events

“I’ve loved it,” said Mrs Radcliffe, 77. “I’ve enjoyed volunteering and meeting lots of lovely people.”

Minister at the church, Rev Paul Welch, said Mrs Radcliffe has gone “above and beyond in helping people who have come to the church’s nearly new shop, working tirelessly and diligently for the good of the shop, even outside of normal opening hours.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Val Radcliffe who recently retired from volunteering after 23 years of helping out at Illingworth Moor Methodist Church

He said Mrs Radcliffe has spent many hours sorting, ironing and pricing up the items and helped to establish a valued team of willing volunteers for the shop.

She also helped to establish a weekly lunch club, as well as organising a Christmas lunch for many local people who came and enjoyed company, great food and entertainment.

Mrs Radcliffe has two daughters and a son, five grandsons and one great granddaughter.

She first got involved in volunteering at the church when her son wanted to join the Boys Brigade.