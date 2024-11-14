The Maurice Jagger Centre

Volunteers at Halifax’s Maurice Jagger Centre have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The Maurice Jagger Centre provides a warm, welcoming place for recreation and leisure time activities and has done so for over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It provides an inclusive space for groups in Calderdale to meet and enjoy time together, supporting the lonely, disabled and elderly.

Chairperson and trustee Margaret Mattingley.

For those attending the weekly lunch clubs and using the mini buses, many say the centre is a lifeline.

During the Covid pandemic, in accordance with government rules, the centre was closed but continued to operate with a team of dedicated volunteers using their own cars to deliver meals to individuals across Calderdale.

The centre is run by a group of volunteers who help fundraise, carrry out administration, run the shop, drive the two mini buses and, most importantly, cook the lunchtime meals which are provided two days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does not receive any grants or funding, with the exception of an annual Ward Forum Grant of £500.

The Maurice Jagger Centre is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

Representatives of the Maurice Jagger Centre will receive the award crystal and certificate from Edmund Anderson, Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, two volunteers from The Maurice Jagger Centre will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May or June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Margaret Mattingley, trustee and chair of the charity, said: “I am honoured and delighted that our group’s work has been recognised.

"It would not be possible without our team of dedicated volunteers, many of whom have volunteered for almost 20 years.”