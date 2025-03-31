Volunteers at Halifax's Maurice Jagger Centre presented with King's Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at Halifax’s Maurice Jagger Centre have been presented with their King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

It was announced in November last year that volunteers at the centre would receive the prestigious award, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Margaret Mattingley, Maurice Jagger's daughter and chair of the charity, received the award on behalf of the centre volunteers from Ed Anderson, the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ann Kingstone, the Mayor of Calderdale and Tim Cole, Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

After the presentation everyone enjoyed an afternoon tea.