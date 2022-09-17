Volunteers clean up on another successful Sowerby Bridge Big Litter Pick

Over 30 community volunteers of all ages and backgrounds helped remove more than 40 bags of litter from districts all around town - in less than two hours!

LitterfreeSB’s chairperson Eoin McDonald said: “It’s great to see so many local people, especially young families, taking a pride in this beautiful town of ours.

"It makes all the effort put into this event by our LitterfreeSB committee worthwhile.”

Eoin also praised the group’s volunteers and thanked the support given by Calderdale Council both on the day of the Big Pick and with LitterfeeSB’s twice-monthly picks throughout the year.

He added: “We’re always looking for new members to help keep Sowerby Bridge litter free, so this highly popular and successful event is a great showcase to let people know that our group exists and demonstrates how satisfying, enjoyable and effective taking part in such community activities can be.”

