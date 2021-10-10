Volunteers do a blooming good job at Mytholmroyd station
Volunteers lend a helping hand.
Mytholmroyd Station Partnership members were delighted to welcome 20 volunteers from Northern Trains to the station for a day’s hard labour.
After the hard work of volunteers the station now has of two newly built and painted compost bins, areas of buttercups cut back, the Friendship garden re-arranged ready for raised beds, and the Elizabeth Garden cleared and tidied, ready for a small pathway to meander through the plantings.
Thousands of spring bulbs, donated by Hebden Royd Town Council, were also planted on the embankments and in the cleared planters on the platforms.