Councillor Joe Thompson, one of the Town ward members, organised the tidy of George Square.

He said: “We've been out on George's Square removing rubbish, whacking weeds and gutting graffiti!

"Thankfully the rain held off and we managed to scrub, grab and graft our way around the whole square.

The group tackled graffiti and weeds

"Hopefully the place is looking nicer!

"Thank you to Discover Halifax UK, Calderdale Place Development Team and Calderdale Council.”