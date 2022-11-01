Volunteers give Halifax town centre a spruce
Volunteers armed with sponges and litter pickers have been giving part of Halifax town centre a clean-up.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Councillor Joe Thompson, one of the Town ward members, organised the tidy of George Square.
He said: “We've been out on George's Square removing rubbish, whacking weeds and gutting graffiti!
"Thankfully the rain held off and we managed to scrub, grab and graft our way around the whole square.
"Hopefully the place is looking nicer!
"Thank you to Discover Halifax UK, Calderdale Place Development Team and Calderdale Council.”