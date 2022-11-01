News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Volunteers give Halifax town centre a spruce

Volunteers armed with sponges and litter pickers have been giving part of Halifax town centre a clean-up.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Councillor Joe Thompson, one of the Town ward members, organised the tidy of George Square.

He said: “We've been out on George's Square removing rubbish, whacking weeds and gutting graffiti!

"Thankfully the rain held off and we managed to scrub, grab and graft our way around the whole square.

The group tackled graffiti and weeds

Most Popular

"Hopefully the place is looking nicer!

"Thank you to Discover Halifax UK, Calderdale Place Development Team and Calderdale Council.”

Read More
New business: Brewery bids to merge two Halifax town centre bars into one big ne...
The team in George Square
VolunteersHalifaxGeorge SquareCalderdale Council