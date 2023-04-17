Volunteers hope to welcome new generation to Brighouse art gallery after renovation work
It is hoped a new generation will be inspired to lean about part of Calderdale's cultural heritage thanks to renovation work at the Smith Art Gallery in Brighouse.
Calderdale Museums Service have recently completed some renovation work in the gallery and volunteer group The Friends of the Rydings are aiming to spread the message.
The Smith Art Gallery, attached to Brighouse Library, is situated in Rydings Park, and is also home to the town's war memorial.
The renovation work included the floor being sanded; the pictures being rehung at eye level height for ease of viewing and the domed exhibition area now displaying more Victorian art works from Alderman Smith’s collection that have not been shown for some time.
Elizabeth Lawley, from the group, said: "The work has taken just a couple of months and ran to time.
"The exhibit of Alderman Smith’s collection was due to open on April 1 - which it did.
Richard McFarlane’s team is responsible for planning Calderdale’s museums’ programmes.
"They organise a varied set of exhibitions throughout the area.
"The Friends of the Rydings is a voluntary group and it is our aim to increase the number of visitors to the Brighouse library and Smith Art gallery.
"We hope to liaise with a local school in the summer to exhibit art work done by the children.
"We hope that this will encourage a new generation to be interested in their local cultural heritage.
"We hold monthly talks with a variety of speakers and craft fairs to encourage interest."
The Friends of the Rydings are holding coffee mornings and afternoon talks to encourage more visitors, with the next talk presented by Chris Helme, local historian, on Saturday, April 29 at 1.30pm.
Numbers are limited but admission is free. He will focus his talk on Alderman Smith, who donated the building, park and his art collection to the people of Brighouse.