Volunteers needed for thriving Brighouse community centre

Boasting a large hall with a sprung dance floor and a theatre stage, a lecture room and a well-equipped kitchen, the centre can accommodate all sorts of activities.

But it is in need of new volunteers and trustees.

Fast approaching its 150th birthday, the centre started out as a Sunday School before becoming a church and has been a community centre since 1953.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waring Green Community Centre in Brighouse

Run by the community for the community, the volunteers and trustees who have kept the centre thriving are now looking for people to join the committee and keep the vital community resource going for generations to come.

The committee would particularly like to hear from people with financial or administrative experience.

Full support and all essential training will be offered from the existing experienced and dedicated board of trustees. Board meetings are held bi-monthly and out-of-pocket expenses are reimbursed.